Riot working on fix for user interface and Zed clone bugs in Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.24 introduced tons of fresh content, including new champions, the Soulbound class, and interface updates. But some frustrating bugs seem to have slipped through with it.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer addressed a couple of pesky bugs in a tweet today, explaining that the team is working on fixing them immediately.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – A couple known bugs the team is working on right now: *UI Scaling is causing a few things to not function correctly (XP Bar, Scouting, Damage Chart swapping) *Zed clones are often spawning as 0-star with no items (No we didn’t intentionally nerf him this hard lol)

“UI Scaling is causing a few things to not function correctly (XP Bar, Scouting, Damage Chart swapping),” Mortdog said. “Zed clones are often spawning as 0-star with no items.”

It seems like the user interface (UI) updates that meant to make players’ quality of life better have been doing the opposite. Players on the TFT Patch 9.24 Bugs Megathread on Reddit are complaining of missing experience bars and difficulty navigating to enemy boards.

One of the more frequent issues appears to be a sidebar bug that doesn’t allow you to switch off the “Champion Damage” tab to view all players’ health and placements.

And players may want to avoid using Zed in team comps for a while. A bug that spawns the Assassin with itemless zero-star clones is plaguing the Convergence.

A specific time for the hotfix has yet to be revealed, but Mortdog’s tweet implies that the bugs will be squashed as soon as possible.