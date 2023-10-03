How to watch TFT Set 9.5 Noxus NA Cup

The second half of Runeterra Reforged, Set 9.5 Horizonbound will showcase 152 Teamfight Tactics players from the North American region batting in the Noxus Cup, with the top four advancing to the Regional Finals.

Much like the NA Cup tournaments from Set Nine, the Noxus Cup will run over the course of two weekends and four days in total. Players who qualified to compete in the first TFT Set 9.5 NA tournament did so through Ranking at the top of the ladder, along with the top eight players from the Set Nine Mid-Set Finale.

TFT Noxus Cup Twitch livestream

The first two days, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 of the NA Noxus Cup, did not have an official broadcast. Fans can tune into the broadcast from Oct. 7 to 8 through Twitch, starting at 3pm CT on both days.

Players who advanced from the first weekend to the second included Cottontail, who finished first, along with PockyGom, RamKev, Ramblinnn, OPS Appies, Rainplosion, and RippleOverdrive.

TFT NA Noxus Cup format

The top Ranked 32 players received a bye for the first weekend, joining the 32 that advanced on day three to compete in six games, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. Bonus points are available for the top 12 heading into day four where points are reset.

Day four of the TFT Set 9.5 NA Noxus Cup features five games before a cut to the top 16 is made for game six. Only the top eight from game six advance to the final game of the day, with the top four players earning a direct invite to the Runeterra Reforged NA Regional Finals.

Players can also earn qualifier points based on performance, which can turn into a TFT set 9.5 Regional Finals or Last Chance Qualifier invite.

About the author