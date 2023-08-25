TFT NA Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale standings, scores, and format

Only one will guarantee a seed at the Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

Three days of intense competition will showcase 32 of the best North American Teamfight Tactics players competing at the Mid-Set Finale, with the winner of the tournament earning a direct invite to Worlds.

All players who qualified for the Runeterra Reforged NA Mid-Set Finale did so through the Set Nine Freljord and Shurima Cups. The top four from each tournament earned an invite, along with the 24 highest qualifier point earners from competing in either of the two tournaments. Day one and two of the competition cut the field in half, with the top eight facing off on day three.

Aug. 25 TFT Mid-Set Finale standings and scores

Day one featured a total of six games, with players separated across four lobbies. All lobbies were reseeded after two rounds and only the top 16 advanced to day two.

Subzeroark, Milk, Velayy, and Wasianiverson started the day off with lobby wins. Players like sètsuko, Milala, Broccoli, TL Liquid Kurumx, and TL Robinsongz also had solid game-one finishes.

Scores and standing updates for the NA Mid-Set Finale will take place after each round.

