How to watch TFT Set 8 EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1

Competitive Teamfight Tactics officially kicks off with the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup of Set Eight, featuring 128 players from over 25 countries.

Rising Legends EMEA tournaments return for TFT Set Eight, with the first Golden Spatula Cup (GSC) tournament getting played on the 13.1 C-patch. North American players began their road to Monsters’ Attack! Worlds with the Defender Cup at the end of January. And EMEA players will start their journey to the Set Eight TFT World Championship through the first GSC.

Where to watch TFT Golden Spatula Cup?

The TFT Set Eight GSC1 will run from Feb. 3 to 5, with a preshow starting at 8:30am CT and gameplay at 9am CT. A total of 128 players are competing in the tournament, following the Open Qualifiers which featured a total of 512 players.

Viewers can watch the Rising Legends broadcast on Twitch all three days. Casters for the GSC1 tournament include Impetuous Panda, CounterfeitCast, Meeix, WitaCasts, MorganCasts, Maizy Marzipan, and Bary Badden.

What is the GSC1 format for TFT Set Eight?

Players will compete in six rounds during each day of competition at GSC1, with lobbies getting reseeded between every game in a Swiss system, according to Rising Legends. Day one gameplay will cut the field from 128 to 64. And only the top 32 will advance to the final day of GSC1.

The winner of GSC1 secures a direct invite to the Rising Legends Finals and players who finish in the top 32 earn qualifier points that can result in a Finals invite at the end of the Set Eight season.