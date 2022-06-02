How TFT Set 7 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands set

The Armory mechanic is returning to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players to complete their best Dragonlands comp.

Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set Seven contains a total of three mechanics: Dragon trait, Draconic Augments, and the Treasure Dragon. The Dragon trait is the face mechanic of Set Seven while Draconic Augments are an evolved version of Hextech Augments that were first offered in Set Six. And the Treasure Dragon is a unique spin on a mashup between an Armory and the previous Raptors PvE round.

Players will encounter the Set Seven Treasure Dragon at Stage 4-7 in every TFT game, replacing Raptors. The Treasure Dragon offers players an Armory that contains a variety of consumables, from components and magnetic removers to completed items and gold.

Image via Riot Games

Here is a table of possibilities contained within the Treasure Dragon and the percentage at which these selections will appear, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Image via Mortdog

Unlike previous Armories in TFT or PvE rounds, players have the option to reroll what is offered to them as many times as they want at the cost of one gold per reroll. Players can’t pick and choose selections and must either choose all or reroll for different options.

The purpose of the Treasure Dragon Armory is to provide players with a variety of options that can either help them complete their comp or transition into a new late-game build. Players must decide whether the perfect components and items are worth rolling gold for or if that gold should be used to push for level nine or roll down for stabilization at level eight.