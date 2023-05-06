TFT Hyper Roll ranks and tier system, explained

The fastest way to play TFT has its own ranking system.

Teamfight Tactics is an auto-chess game, taking time and planning to lead your team to victory, but not all the game modes have the same rules. The Hyper Roll TFT game mode, released in April 2021, was designed to speed up the game in all aspects. Yet, Hyper Roll isn’t an unrated game mode—it has its own ranked system unique to itself.

From quicker leveling to shortened rounds and a lower HP pool per player, these Hyper Roll games take half the time of ranked TFT games, but they give a similar experience of grinding to get to high tiers.

Here is how the ranked system works in Hyper Roll, as well as what each tier represents.

Hyper Roll ranked play, tiers explained

To start, Hyper Roll’s ranking system starts the same way as every other ranking system in League of Legends, with five placement games needed to get rolling. But, as players start seeing their rank, they’ll see the tiers that are unique to Hyper Roll.

The tiers in Hyper Roll are separated by color, with the lowest tier being the Gray tier. Then, going up, you can climb up to Green, Blue, Purple, and the final tier, Hyper.

Each tier is separated by a group of points. The Grey tier goes from 0-1400, the Green tier goes from 1400-2600, the Blue tier goes from 2600-3400, the Purple tier goes from 3400-4200, and the Hyper tier is anything above 4200.

Getting these points, like almost all ranked systems, revolves around wins and losses. Plus, at the end of the set, players will receive ranked rewards matching the highest rank they achieved.