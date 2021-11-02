Here’s every TFT Set 6 item change you need to know about

Important item changes will help shape the Set 6 meta.

A total of 13 Teamfight Tactics items have undergone balance changes leading up to the release of Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets.

Due to over 140 possible Hextech Augment effects within TFT Set Six, a number of items were adjusted prior to its official launch on Nov. 3. The changes applied to items within Gizmos and Gadgets hit the flavor of the set while preventing any one item from dominating over the others.

From a rework to Archangel’s Staff and Banshee’s Claw to a Jeweled Gauntlet nerf, here’s every Set Six item change.

Reworked Set Six items

Archangel’s Staff, Banshee’s Claw, and Deathblade were given a rework for TFT Set Six.

Archangel’s Staff : The unit with Archangel’s Staff gains 25 ability power every four seconds

: The item will stack based on the damage it blocks but will not increase the number of shields Deathblade: Deathblade grants 50/75/100 bonus attack damage which includes components

New item abilities and bonuses

A total of six items within Gizmos and Gadgets have a new ability or bonus attached to them.

Bramble Vest : Bramble Vest grants its holder 80 armor, including components

: Bramble Vest grants its holder 80 armor, including components Hextech Gunblade : Hextech Gunblade will additionally heal the lowest health ally but no longer grants a shield for overhealing

: Hextech Gunblade will additionally heal the lowest health ally but no longer grants a shield for overhealing Jeweled Gauntlet : Jeweled Gauntlet grants an additional 10 ability power

: Jeweled Gauntlet grants an additional 10 ability power Quicksilver : Units with Quicksilver will have an additional 20 percent attack speed

: Units with Quicksilver will have an additional 20 percent attack speed Runaan’s Hurricane : Units with Runaan’s Hurricane have an additional 10 attack damage. The item will no longer trigger on-hit triggers

: Units with Runaan’s Hurricane have an additional 10 attack damage. The item will no longer trigger on-hit triggers Statikk Shiv: A unit with Statikk Shiv gains an additional 15 percent attack speed

Set Six item buffs and nerfs

Based on PBE testing prior to launch and in conjunction with Hextech Augments, a total of six items have received balance changes.