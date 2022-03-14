Here’s every TFT player qualified for Set 6.5 NA Regional Finals

The best TFT players in NA will battle for three spots at Worlds.

A total of 24 Teamfight Tactics players will compete at the Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights Regional Finals for a chance to represent the North American shard at TFT Worlds.

Scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, the TFT Regional Finals will determine who gets a direct invite to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship. Each of the 24 players competing earned an invite to Regionals from either qualifying points, the Mid-Set Finale, the Innovation Cup, Challenger Series, and ladder snapshots from Set Six and Set 6.5.

TFT Set Six players qualified for NA Regional Final

A total of six TFT players earned an invite to the Neon Nights Regional Finals. Four earned a spot from the Mid-Set Finale: Kyivix, DQA, Ramblinnn, and sètsuko. Joining them are Milk and nhân tâm, ranking in the top-two of ladder snapshots from Set Six.

TFT Set 6.5 players qualified for NA Regional Final

A total of four competitors at the Innovation Cup earned an invite to the NA Regional Finals: SpicyAppies, Guubums, Pawnup, and Inikoininko. The Innovation Cup was also the last NA tournament in which competitors could earn qualifier points. Previous tournaments were the Piltover and the Zaun Cups from Set Six.

Here are the 10 players who earned an invite to the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights Regional Finals.

SpencerTFT

DishSoap

TSM Souless

Robivankenob

TL Robinsongz

Aesah

Kevchen

Nostereleven

BS Socks

Velayy

The TFT Set 6.5 Challenger Series provided two more players with an invite to the NA Regionals: Noobowl and C9 k3soju. And the final two players were determined based on ladder rankings during Set 6.5 Neon Nights, which will get determined on March 16. This article will get updated following the last TFT 6.5 ladder snapshot.