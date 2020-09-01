With Teamfight Tactics’ Fates fast approaching, the last patch of Galaxies is here.
To celebrate the conclusion of the third Set, Riot is introducing a gigantic Galaxy in Patch 10.18. The Grand Finale mechanic combines the Trade Sector, Superdense, and Treasure Trove Galaxies into one intergalactic free-for-all.
The patch will also bring the end of the Galaxies ranked season and pass, with Fates scheduled to launch in just over two weeks on Sept. 16 with Patch 10.19.
Here are all the updates coming to TFT’s Patch 10.18.
Systems
Galaxies
- The Grand Finale: Players receive a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature when Stage three begins, and loot orbs from all minions and Monsters
- Dwarf Planet has been removed from rotation
- Riot has upped the chances of seeing The Grand Finale for this patch to make sure you have a good chance to experience it. The odds are as follows:
- 20 percent – The Grand Finale
- 10 percent – Normal Games
- 10 percent – Treasure Trove
- 10 percent – Trade Sector
- 10 percent – Super Dense
- 10 percent – Galactic Armory
- 10 percent – Plunder Planet
- 10 percent – Salvage Yard
- 10 percent – Manatee’s Delight
Champions
Mordekaiser
- Magic resist reduced from 35 to 40
Ezreal
- Attack damage increased from 50 to 55
Cassiopeia
- Noxious Blast damage increased from 700/1500/3500 to 750/1600/4000
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Mech Pilots would pop out early if the Mech had GA and was killed by an Urgot
- Fixed a bug where multiple Hextech Gunblades would not generate enough shields.
TFT’s Galaxies finishes on Tuesday, Sept. 15.