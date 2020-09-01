With Teamfight Tactics’ Fates fast approaching, the last patch of Galaxies is here.

To celebrate the conclusion of the third Set, Riot is introducing a gigantic Galaxy in Patch 10.18. The Grand Finale mechanic combines the Trade Sector, Superdense, and Treasure Trove Galaxies into one intergalactic free-for-all.

The patch will also bring the end of the Galaxies ranked season and pass, with Fates scheduled to launch in just over two weeks on Sept. 16 with Patch 10.19.

Here are all the updates coming to TFT’s Patch 10.18.

Systems

Galaxies

The Grand Finale: Players receive a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature when Stage three begins, and loot orbs from all minions and Monsters

Dwarf Planet has been removed from rotation

Riot has upped the chances of seeing The Grand Finale for this patch to make sure you have a good chance to experience it. The odds are as follows:

20 percent – The Grand Finale

10 percent – Normal Games

10 percent – Treasure Trove

10 percent – Trade Sector

10 percent – Super Dense

10 percent – Galactic Armory

10 percent – Plunder Planet

10 percent – Salvage Yard

10 percent – Manatee’s Delight

Champions

Mordekaiser

Magic resist reduced from 35 to 40

Ezreal

Attack damage increased from 50 to 55

Cassiopeia

Noxious Blast damage increased from 700/1500/3500 to 750/1600/4000

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Mech Pilots would pop out early if the Mech had GA and was killed by an Urgot

Fixed a bug where multiple Hextech Gunblades would not generate enough shields.

TFT’s Galaxies finishes on Tuesday, Sept. 15.