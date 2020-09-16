Best TFT Set 4 items tier list

Items still play a major role in the success of the best Teamfight Tactics Set Four comps, but aren’t as much of a determining factor like they were in Galaxies.
With the addition of Chosen, and players able to three-star champions easier, certain Fates champions are able to perform at optimal levels with specific items. But for the most part, a majority of the best TFT Set Four items are the most versatile ones.
During the first carousel, basic items players should always be on the lookout for include B.F. Sword, Needlessly Large Rod, and Tear of the Goddess. Recurve Bow and Negatron are also solid choices, followed by Sparring Gloves, Chain Vest, and Giant’s Belt.
From spell power to bonus attack speed, here are the best items ranked from S-tier to C-tier within TFT Set Four Fates.
S-tier items
Zephyr is often overlooked as an S-tier item in Fates. Due to a large number of Chosen and three-star champions players will encounter during the early and midgame stages, Zephyr can buy your comp time to gain a much-needed advantage over an opponent. Blue Buff is solid with champions like Yuumi, along with Janna, Kindred, and Akali. Morellonomican is also a key item that works best with Morgana and Cassiopeia.
- Blue Buff
- Dragon’s Claw
- Zephyr
- Guardian Angel
- Morellonomican
- Force of Nature
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade
A-tier items
The new Gargolyle Stoneplate suffered a nerf during PBE testing prior to the TFT Set Four launch but remained a good item to have on champs like Riven and Annie. Hextech Gunblade was also nerfed but remains strong on numerous spell casters. And although Shaco isn’t in Fates, Bloodthirster is a solid item on champions like Aphelios.
- Hextech Gunblade
- Ionic Spark
- Sunfire Cape
- Bloodthirster
- Bramble Vest
- Death Blade
- Mage’s Cap
- Rabadon’s Deathcap
- Quicksilver
- Warlord’s Banner
- Warmog’s Armor
- Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Jewled Gauntlet
- Infinity Edge
- Aspect of Dusk
- Elderwood Heirloom
- Frozen Heart
- Rapid Firecannon
- Runaan’s Hurricane
B-tier items
Most B-tier items are still very playable but aren’t as versatile as S-tier and A-tier ones. Titan’s Resolve is good on champs like Warwick while Stattik Shiv can be ideal on Aphelios.
- Giant Slayer
- Hand of Justice
- Duelist Zeal
- Last Whisper
- Shroud of Stillness
- Spear of Shojin
- Vanguard’s Cuirass
- Stattik Shiv
- Titan’s Resolve
C-tier items
Much like B-tier items, those in C tier aren’t bad items. These items, however, are not slammable and only thrive under specific conditions.
- Redemption
- Chalice of Power
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Luden’s Echo
- Trap Claw
- Zeke’s Herald