Best TFT Set 4 items tier list

Items still play a major role in the success of the best Teamfight Tactics Set Four comps, but aren’t as much of a determining factor like they were in Galaxies.

With the addition of Chosen, and players able to three-star champions easier, certain Fates champions are able to perform at optimal levels with specific items. But for the most part, a majority of the best TFT Set Four items are the most versatile ones.

During the first carousel, basic items players should always be on the lookout for include B.F. Sword, Needlessly Large Rod, and Tear of the Goddess. Recurve Bow and Negatron are also solid choices, followed by Sparring Gloves, Chain Vest, and Giant’s Belt.

From spell power to bonus attack speed, here are the best items ranked from S-tier to C-tier within TFT Set Four Fates.

S-tier items

Zephyr is often overlooked as an S-tier item in Fates. Due to a large number of Chosen and three-star champions players will encounter during the early and midgame stages, Zephyr can buy your comp time to gain a much-needed advantage over an opponent. Blue Buff is solid with champions like Yuumi, along with Janna, Kindred, and Akali. Morellonomican is also a key item that works best with Morgana and Cassiopeia.

Blue Buff

Dragon’s Claw

Zephyr

Guardian Angel

Morellonomican

Force of Nature

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

A-tier items

The new Gargolyle Stoneplate suffered a nerf during PBE testing prior to the TFT Set Four launch but remained a good item to have on champs like Riven and Annie. Hextech Gunblade was also nerfed but remains strong on numerous spell casters. And although Shaco isn’t in Fates, Bloodthirster is a solid item on champions like Aphelios.

Hextech Gunblade

Ionic Spark

Sunfire Cape

Bloodthirster

Bramble Vest

Death Blade

Mage’s Cap

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Quicksilver

Warlord’s Banner

Warmog’s Armor

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Jewled Gauntlet

Infinity Edge

Aspect of Dusk

Elderwood Heirloom

Frozen Heart

Rapid Firecannon

Runaan’s Hurricane

B-tier items

Most B-tier items are still very playable but aren’t as versatile as S-tier and A-tier ones. Titan’s Resolve is good on champs like Warwick while Stattik Shiv can be ideal on Aphelios.

Giant Slayer

Hand of Justice

Duelist Zeal

Last Whisper

Shroud of Stillness

Spear of Shojin

Vanguard’s Cuirass

Stattik Shiv

Titan’s Resolve

C-tier items

Much like B-tier items, those in C tier aren’t bad items. These items, however, are not slammable and only thrive under specific conditions.