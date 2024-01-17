All Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses compared

The ultimate dilemma for a fighting game is not if you should buy it or not, but which edition of the game will get you the most bang for your buck. Tekken 8 has a handful of different versions and pre-order bonuses available, which may be a bit confusing if you don’t know where to look.
Tekken 8 is the first game in the franchise to launch simultaneously on multiple consoles and PC without an arcade version pre-dating the release. Across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, four different versions of the game give you access to varying content. Here is everything included in each edition of Tekken 8, including platform-exclusive pre-order bonuses.
All Tekken 8 bundle editions, pre-order bonuses, and content
Tekken 8 Standard Edition
- Full game
- Pre-order bonus:
- Paul Phoenix Avatar Costume Set
- PS5 Early Purchase Only: Tetsujin and Mokujin Avatar Skins
- Price: $69.99
Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition
- Full game
- Playable Character Year One Pass
- Four playable DLC characters
- Avatar Skn: Kinjin
- Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack
- One costume for all 32 base roster characters
- Pre-order bonus:
- Paul Phoenix Avatar Costume Set
- PS5 Early Purchase Only: Tetsujin and Mokujin Avatar Skins
- Price: $99.99
Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition
- Full game
- Playable Character Year One Pass
- Four playable DLC characters
- Avatar Skn: Kinjin
- Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack
- One costume for all 32 base roster characters
- Avatar Costume: Classic Tekken T-Shirt Set
- 32 different designs
- Avatar Skins: Kazuya Mishima, Jin Kazama, and Jun Kazama
- Pre-order bonus:
- Paul Phoenix Avatar Costume Set
- PS5 Early Purchase Only: Tetsujin and Mokujin Avatar Skins
- Price: $109.99
Tekken 8 Collector’s Edition
- Full game (Physical Only)
- All Ultimate Edition content
- Exclusive “Electrified Jin” statue
- Face-Off Seelbook
- Eight Glossy Collectible Cards
- Leroy Smith Metal Ring with velvet pouch
- Tekken 8 Arcade Token
- Pre-order bonus:
- Paul Phoenix Avatar Costume Set
- PS5 Early Purchase Only: Tetsujin and Mokujin Avatar Skins
- Price: $299.99
Which Tekken 8 edition should you get?
If you just want to give Tekken 8 a spin, getting the base edition is perfectly fine. It comes with all of the content you need to enjoy the game to its fullest and you can grab the DLC separately at a later date.
If you already plan on purchasing Tekken 8’s Playable Character Year 1 Pass, which contains the first wave of the game’s DLC, it is likely worth getting the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition since they will get you some bundled goodies along with that extra content. The Collector’s Edition is really only a good deal for those hardcore Tekken fans who want that Jin statue.