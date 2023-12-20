What’s in Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition?

The ultimate Tekken fans can grab a spellbinding haul of rare and collectible merchandise with the Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition, and I’m here to tell you everything this enticing bundle has waiting for you in the arena.

Nearly everything has a collector’s edition now, doesn’t it? So it’s hardly shocking to see Tekken 8 include a collector’s edition. After all, it contains a huge amount of exclusive goodies that will likely never be obtainable—new at least—again.

We know why you’re here, so let’s stop messing around and see if Tekken 8 is punching above its weight with the Premium Collector’s Edition.

Tekken 8 Collector’s Edition contents

Everything included. Image via Bandai Namco

You’ll need a sit down after this because I can tell you Tekken 8’s Premium Collector’s Edition features a mix of 13 items (both physical and digital) and they range from collectible figures to special in-game items.

Here is everything included in Tekken 8‘s Premium Collector’s Edition:

A copy of Tekken 8 (Physical)

3x Avatar Skins (Digital)

8x Glossy Collectible Cards (Physical)

32x Avatar Costumes (Digital)

25cm Exclusive Jin Electrified Figurine (Physical)

Arcade Token (Physical)

Burning Chain Metal Plate (Physical)

Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack (Digital)

Corporation Stickers (Physical)

Leroy Smith Metal Ring with Velvet Pouch (Physical)

Premium Box (Physical)

Special Face-Off Steelbook (Physical)

Year 1 DLC Pass (Digital)

How much is Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition?

This fabulous special edition of Tekken 8 retails for $299.99 or £269.99—depending on your region of course.

It’s an eye-watering figure and a price point that’s no joke. But its limited availability and price means it’s only supposed to be for either the most committed Tekken fans or collectors in general who love merch and goodies.

There are also Tekken 8 pre-order bonuses for you to consider and mull over as we countdown to the launch of Tekken 8.