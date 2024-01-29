The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a 2024 blockbuster on the way, and if you’re already sat on the couch in a cape, then you’d better get the superhero title pre-installed—otherwise, it would be a crime.

The success of the two Suicide Squad films has had fans waiting with bated breath for the long-time-coming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League title from Rocksteady Studios. The team is best known for the Batman Arkham franchise, and Suicide Squad represents the next logical stone to step on.

While the pre-release hype hasn’t been all that positive, with accusations of Kill the Justice League being live service, there’s still plenty of buzz in the air.

How to preload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PS5

It may not seem like it, but they’re pleased you’re preloading. Image via Rocksteady Studios

To preload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on your PlayStation 5, you need to have a digital copy of the game purchased from the PS Store, and you can choose to download the action title 48 hours before its early access or full launch.

Here’s some quick and easy steps to follow:

From the PS5 home menu, click on the PlayStation Store. On the Store’s search bar, press on it, and search for “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.” Click on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Purchase the action title. Once you’ve done so, you van download Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once it hits the 48-hour mark until the full launch.

How to preload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Xbox

If the Xbox is your platform of choice for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, then the process is almost identical: Buy the game digitally on the Xbox Store and download it. As of Jan. 29, you can preload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League right now.

The only major difference here is this is the green brand, not the blue one. Regardless, here’s the process to preload on Xbox:

Boot up your Xbox, or online, go to the Microsoft Store. Use the search function to find “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.” Procure Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. After you’ve received confirmation, you should now have the option to download.

How to preload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PC

If consoles aren’t your jam, then Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is also available on PC, specifically Steam, and can also be preloaded once you buy it.

This is how to preload the Steam version of Rocksteady’s newest project:

On your PC, open up Steam. Use the search feature to find Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Buy it using money or any Steam vouchers you might have. The option to download Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League goes live on Jan. 29.

Whichever of these methods you choose, if you’ve done everything correctly, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be ready to play for its early access or full launch.

To keep your hero mitts warm until you can play, the full Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies and achievements list is out now, and a full roadmap of Suicide Squad content has been revealed.