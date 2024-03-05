Category:
When does Joker come to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Let the laughing begin.
Published: Mar 4, 2024 09:37 pm
Joker Suicide Squad
Image via Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hasn’t wound up being what DC Comics fans were hoping for, but that doesn’t mean the team has given up on delivering the things they promised from launch.

One of these promises was the addition of Joker to the game’s playable roster of characters. Everyone loves Joker, and while he isn’t typically a member of the Suicide Squad, his addition to the game is something we expect fans will appreciate. But when is it happening? Well, he didn’t arrive on launch, but it won’t be long before Joker does show up in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Here’s what you need to know.

When is Joker arriving in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

An image of the alternate universe version of the Joker from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Joker is just the first DC villain who will be joining the main four. Image via Rocksteady Studios.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will finally get the Joker as a playable character with its first season starting Thursday, March 28.

It isn’t yet clear how you will unlock Joker during this run, but the character is featured heavily within its promotional material so you can bet this will be when your chance to get him begins. Who knows, he may even be unlocked as playable right from the jump.

The good news is you won’t need to purchase Joker. His addition will be completely free for everybody who owns Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including those who purchase it via Epic Games’ store when it drops on March 26.

Alongside the addition of Joker, season one of the DC action game is expected to bring new missions, more activities, and added locations to the live-service game, so if you’re someone who has already put down the controller after binging Suicide Squad‘s limited launch content, this could be enough incentive to jump back in.

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com