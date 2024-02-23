Category:
Suicide Squad

Players weren’t the only ones disappointed by Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The game's failure could have a lasting impact on Warner Bros. games.
Feb 23, 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was supposed to be Rocksteady’s fantastic revisiting of their established DC game universe. But it fell short of expectations—for both players and the publisher.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the publisher behind Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, shared recently that the game had failed to meet sales expectations. The financial call, first reported by IGN today, also explained Suicide Squad‘s failure had “set the company up for a tough year-on-year comparison,” indicating its heavy impact on the company’s gaming division. The publisher decided to leave out the official figures, so we cannot exactly determine how big of a failure Rocksteady’s looter-shooter actually was. Still, from Warner Bros. report, it appears fairly significant.

The news is hardly surprising. Kill the Justice League didn’t do well with critics, and though it fared slightly better among players, it failed to attract too many of them. On a good day, the game peaks at below 1,000 players on Steam, according to SteamCharts, and has lost 90 percent of its player base in less than three weeks. Constant technical issues have also left a lasting impact on players, even those who had defended it from the rampant criticism, leaving the title in a curious position.

All this comes after Warner Bros. had had a fairly successful 2023, with the release of Hogwarts Legacy which sold over 20 million copies and was one of the best-selling games last year, in spite of relative controversy surrounding its release. It is still fairly early in 2024, and the publisher has The Wolf Among Us 2 to worry about, but it’s clear large-scale, big-budget projects like Kill the Justice League can leave a lasting impact on any company, including conglomerates like Warner Bros.

