Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one release date announced—but it may be too late

The release date for the first season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has finally been announced, though players are worried it will come too late to save the title.

Rocksteady was initially tight-lipped on the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one, merely stating a March release window. The general expectation was that it would be early in the month—but that isn’t the case.

More to come. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one will arrive on March 28, with the main lure being the introduction of The Joker as a playable character, but some players fear this is the kiss of death.

Over on Reddit, player reactions to the news largely followed the same tune, with one fan expressing the need for “hype and traction” in Suicide Squad. Another said they were “shooting themselves in the foot” by releasing season one in the same period as the launches of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Rise of Ronin.

Though four seasons of content have been announced on the roadmap for Suicide Squad, it already feels like make or break for the title—particularly as Sony is reportedly offering refunds for digital purchases amid problems that have rendered the game unplayable for many.

But players were not the only ones disappointed by Suicide Squad. It failed to meet financial expectations after a tumultuous build-up to launch that saw major story leaks and criticism directed at the live-service model.

The news comes alongside a dwindling player base, with data from SteamDB showing a 24-hour peak of under 500 at the time of writing. Rocksteady will hope those numbers get a boost when season one drops to provide new content, but it may be too late for the title.