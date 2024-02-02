Category:
Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one: All new characters, weapons, and boss fights

The first of many.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 05:15 am
An image of the alternate universe version of the Joker from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Image via Rocksteady Studios.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a game built around regular updates providing more to enjoy, and season one marks the first of Rocksteady’s planned releases for the title.

So far, four seasons have been announced for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, each introducing a new playable character alongside a host of other new treats. But details are scarce.

We have already had a sneak peek of what is coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in season one, however, and we’ve outlined everything we know below.

All new content in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one

A preview of the additional content in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
More on the cards. Image via Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one is due to begin in March 2024, featuring a bunch of new content for players at no additional cost—though there are some paid items if you want them.

The biggest highlight of season one is the introduction of The Joker as the first additional playable character, featuring his own Talents tree and weapons—but it’s not the same Joker we came to know in the Arkham series. Instead, this Joker comes from another world, and the most noticeable difference is a prosthetic leg.

A new playable environment themed around The Joker will also be playable, alongside two episodes that continue the story of Task Force X and new activities like Strongholds and more Riddler content to solve.

You will also be able to collect new DC villain-themed weapons and gear and face-off against new bosses that appear to be Brainiac with the powers of Green Lantern and Superman, as well as new yet-to-be-revealed enemy variants.

Season one will also include a battle pass offering free and Premium tracks. The rewards are strictly cosmetic and in-game currency, which can be used to buy future Premium tracks of battle passes or cosmetic items from the store.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.