When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has plenty of shenanigans to enjoy alongside seeing off some of Earth’s most famous heroes, but the battle pass concept may cause some confusion.

Like many games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League includes a battle pass that provides additional rewards to earn alongside the additional seasonal content, though its absence at launch may raise some eyebrows.

If you’ve got a Battle Pass Token for purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and want to know when you can put it into use, we’ve got the details you need here.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release date

More to come. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first battle pass for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released alongside season one, which developer Rocksteady says will arrive “a few weeks after launch” and is expected to land in March.

Battle passes in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released for each new season, alongside other additions like new characters, but you are not given a time limit to earn all the rewards. Instead, you can complete released battle passes whenever you like. This means that if you get the game later than others or find yourself distracted, you won’t be punished for having a life outside of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or for playing other games—and all the rewards are cosmetic only, so there’s no pay-to-win aspect either.

The battle pass will consist of 75 tiers, featuring both a Premium and a free track, providing Outfits, Emotes, Banners, Swatches, and some Premium currency that can be used to purchase cosmetic items in the store or to purchase the Premium Battle Pass.

Each season in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is expected to run for around three months and, so far, four seasons have been confirmed by Rocksteady—which should provide content for the next year, at least.