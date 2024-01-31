If you’re going to wreak havoc across the DC Universe, why not do it with style? Well, if you purchased the deluxe edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League then you’ve got all the tools you need to do just that.

As part of the bonuses for this edition, you will receive a set of new looks for the Suicide Squad cast called the Justice Losers outfits. That’s not all you get, but it’s definitely something players are going to want, so naturally you’ll need to know how to equip them.

How to claim Deluxe Edition outfits in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The truth is your deluxe edition outfits for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League should be automatically unlocked once you gain access to the Looks tab.

This means you need to complete the game’s introduction and venture through the story to the point that you’ve reached the main Metropolis base where you can finally get out of those Arkham clothes and try on something new.

In the Looks tab, you should see the Justice Losers outfit for the cast you got for buying the deluxe edition. Similarly, the pre-order bonus looks should also be available.

While that is how it is supposed to work, annoyingly, during early access Rocksteady acknowledged these outfits were not showing up for some players. Sadly, all you can do if you happen to be one of these people is try rejoining your session until it shows up. If you’ve been waiting days and still haven’t got access to these looks then we suggest launching a support ticket with the developer, but they should eventually appear when the issue is resolved.