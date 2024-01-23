Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League roadmap: All upcoming weapons, characters, updates and more

Rocksteady Studios has just announced its post-launch plans for the somewhat controversial upcoming game in the Arkhamverse, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The roadmap features some interesting content, so we are going to be taking a closer look at everything that has been teased.

What is included in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League roadmap?

The biggest reveal from the roadmap is the announcement of a new playable character that will be coming to the game in the first season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will begin in March. The character themselves is another controversial option: the Joker.

Fans of Rocksteady’s Arkham games collectively scratched their heads over this announcement, as Kill the Justice League is meant to be set in the Arkhamverse, but—spoiler alert—Joker is dead in that universe. There is an explanation behind this return of the Joker, though.

In the third episode of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad Insider series, the development team explained that villain Brainiac opens up a multiverse known as Elseworlds and various alternate versions of villains from the DC universe will appear in each season. Alternate universe Joker is going to be the first new villain to be introduced.

In the aforementioned YouTube video, the team describes this version of the Joker as something of a return to his vaudevillian roots. He was also part of his own version of the Suicide Squad in his universe, though he isn’t completely sure of who he is in terms of his growth as a character and a villain.

As a fan of the Arkham games, I know that I will find it a bit challenging to accept this new Joker in the Arkhamverse, particularly when Mark Hamill’s version of the character was so iconic. However, it’s clear that even though Kill the Justice League is set in the same universe as the other Arkham games, it is a very different kind of game, so it’s probably a little unfair to compare them (even if it is the same developer).

As well as introducing a new DC villain that can become a part of your squad every season (some other villains that are planned for the game include Deathstroke and Killer Croc), there is also a plethora of other content that will be coming to the game post-launch, including new playable environments, new enemy variants, and boss fights, new Riddler content (Arkham fans will groan at that inclusion), new activities and strongholds, and new DC villain themed gear and weapons. There will also be two “episodes,” though it hasn’t been confirmed what these episodes entail yet.

What are the plans for the future seasons of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Plans for seasons two, three, and four of Kill the Justice League include three new playable characters—which I’m assuming will be the new villain that will join the team each season—as well as three new playable environments and those aforementioned new activities, weapons and themed gear sets along with mid-season updates.

Thankfully, all of this content will be free for players who have bought the base game. The only additional purchases will be optional cosmetics for the characters. More information on what’s to be expected post-release will be coming soon, so stay tuned with Rocksteady if you’re interested in keeping up to date.