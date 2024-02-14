Category:
Hidden Suicide Squad Easter egg suggests Arkham Batman isn’t really dead

Will the Dark Knight return?
Jose Pedro Eichenseer
Published: Feb 14, 2024
An in game image of brainwashed Batman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
This is just kind of insulting honestly. Image via Rocksteady.

Among the many secrets scattered around Metropolis, one stands out as particularly cryptic and intriguing. A recently revealed Easter egg uncovered by YouTuber Batman Arkham Videos suggests the Caped Crusader might not be enjoying retirement in the afterlife just yet.

Before we begin, please note the following contains heavy spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Cleverly sprinkled across the extensive map of Metropolis are 12 pages of a calendar. Each page has a different date marked with a circle, and if you convert each circled number to its corresponding letter of the alphabet, you get a secret message. This means Jan. 8 stands for the letter H, Feb. 5 stands for the letter E, Mar. 23 represents the letter W, and so on. When you arrange the letters in the chronological order of the calendar year, you get an ominous message that spells out “He will return.”

At first glance, this foreboding statement might seem too ambiguous to specifically suggest Batman’s return. But, the calendar itself serves as a clue that the Calendar Man, one of Batman’s regulars in Gotham City, is behind this highly secretive message.

If that wasn’t enough, on the last page of the calendar, on December 14th, we get our last hint. Instead of being circled like the other 11 months, it has the unmistakable Bat symbol drawn on it. On top of this, the final calendar is located exactly where the Suicide Squad kills Bruce Wayne. It seems Batman Arkham Videos might have cracked one of Rocksteady’s best-kept secrets.

After Batman’s dramatic demise at the hand of none other than Harley Quinn, many fans felt Rocksteady Studios did their favorite DC superhero dirty. Everyone knows Batman always has a second and third contingency plan in case his first one fails.

If the Easter egg is to be believed, Rocksteady might be redeeming itself by staying loyal to Batman as the world’s greatest detective. The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League developer has already promised four seasons of DLC with tons of goodies for the future, so will Batman be in one of them?

Jose Pedro Eichenseer
Jose has in recent years worked for a number of different websites as a freelance article-, content-, and copywriter. His most recent gigs were at mxdwn.com as an editor and CBR.com as a feature article games writer. Passionate film aficionado, football fanatic, and most importantly, Steam Sales addict.