All confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League DLC characters and rumored heroes

The main cast for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is stacked to the rafters, and Rocksteady Studios is not holding back in its attempts to expand the star power with DLC characters.

Batman is back in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and we also have Superman, the Green Lantern, the Flash, and the Suicide Squad themselves. What about the future of the action title, though?

Given that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is very much a live-service title, this means new content is in the pipeline. Not only that, but new characters are on the way too. So here’s an in-depth look at every iconic face arriving in Metropolis and those that seem likely to enter the frenetic fighting fray.

Confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League DLC characters

Why so serious, Suicide Squad? Image via Rocksteady Studios

So far, we know for certain that The Joker is locked in for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

It’s been confirmed that that superhero game will receive at least four new seasons—each one bringing a new character as part of the content.

Season one begins on March 24, with The Joker noted down in the post-launch roadmap as a “playable character,” along with other bonuses such as new additions to the map, more Riddles, and a ton of extra gameplay features.

The developer also said seasons two to four will bring “three new Playable Characters” too, and there are already suggestions on who they could be.

Rumored Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League DLC characters

The action shows no signs of stopping. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everything must be taken with a pinch of salt, but thanks to Kill the Justice League’s post-credits cut scene, there’s a good chance you will see Lawless, Deathstroke, and a member of the Freeze family moving forward.

After beating the game, you eventually see a comic-style image of the DLC roadmap. The first still confirms what we already know about The Joker.

Frame two has an icy vibe, and it’s unclear if this is Mr Freeze or Victoria Fries. The third image could be Lawless, but that one is less clear, while the final silhouette looks to be Deathstroke—the outfit even looks to have a tinge of orange.

In addition to these rumors, a leaker on X (formerly Twitter) named Miller Ross believes that not only will we see the names above as post-launch content, but in the distance, Rocksteady is lining up “Killer Croc, Katana, and a couple of others that seem to be earmarked for future playable characters.”

SSKTJL Year 1 Post-Launch

Season 1: Joker

Season 2: Victoria Fries (Mrs. Freeze)

Season 3: Zoe Lawton (Lawless)

Season 4: Slade Wilson (Deathstroke)



Beyond that, I've seen Killer Croc, Katana, and a couple of others that seem to be earmarked for future playable characters. https://t.co/EFZ24j5UHk — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) January 22, 2024

Whether the rumored plans happen remains to be seen, so keep checking this guide for all the latest information about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s future DLC plans.