Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Superman and all rewards

The Man of Steel provides a stern test in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and you need to know how to beat Superman to progress the story.

After successfully taking down The Flash, Green Lantern, and Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the final hurdle before the faceoff against Brainiac requires you to go toe-to-toe against Superman—who provides a tough fight.

You need to get to grips with a few mechanics and approaches to be successful in this fight, but we’ve outlined them all here, ensuring you know exactly how to beat Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

How to beat Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The king is dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Superman is the hardest boss you face in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League so far. The fight is split into two stages, giving you a reset point midway through if you are defeated, but the process for each part remains the same.

Use the counter mechanic to hit Superman with attacks loaded with Gold Kryptonite, which increases the damage he takes from other attacks. Whenever you get the opportunity, utilize this mechanic and focus fire on Superman. But the key is to stay alive.

Superman has a variety of attacks, some of which are deadlier than others. When he picks up a vehicle to strike you with, like a helicopter or a tank, use traversal moves to get as far away as possible. When he uses his Frost Breath, stay out of the area—but destroy any ice crystals left as they can drop ammunition and shields.

At the halfway point of the fight, the second stage will begin. Superman will fly into the sky and take in solar power, making him stronger with deadlier attacks—the biggest of which is shown by a growing orange area, where huge damage is dished out when Superman crashes into the ground, so use your traversal to move away from the danger zone.

As long as you stick to the process of increasing the damage multiplier by using the Counter mechanic, avoid Superman’s attacks, and fire on him whenever you can, you should be able to whittle down his health and take out the final member of the Justice League.

All rewards for beating Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Defeating Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does not provide a reward of Weapons or Gear and, instead, provides an introduction to some of the endgame mechanics in the game—the first of which is unlocking the “Raising Hell” feature where you face off against Brainiac’s strongest troops in escalating tiers and objectives that increase the danger and the rewards you earn.

You’ll need to complete these missions to earn enough points to take down Brainiac, the final boss in the campaign, and each one provides its own set of Rewards—so there’s no end to the goodies you can get your hands on.