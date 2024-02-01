Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Green Lantern and all rewards

Green Lantern is the second member of the Justice League you need to take down in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but beating him isn’t easy.

Recommended Videos

The fight against Green Lantern in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is significantly harder than the first Justice League boss, The Flash, and you’ll be quickly overrun if you don’t come prepared. Fortunately, our strategy will make the boss fight a breeze. This guide has everything you need to beat Green Lantern.

How to beat Green Lantern in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Green giant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend using Deadshot for the fight against Green Lantern, as you’ll benefit from the “Psyched Up” boost to receive additional experience.

Like the fight against The Flash, the key is to keep moving and avoiding Green Lantern’s attacks, then inflict as much damage as possible whenever he becomes vulnerable.

To make Green Lantern vulnerable, you need to destroy his constructs. These are easy to spot, as they’re huge green objects littered around the environment, all of which can cause significant damage if you don’t take them out.

When eliminating the Mines, make sure to be a safe distance from them before they explode. For all the other constructs, stay on the move to avoid their attacks and destroy them as quickly as possible. When enough have been destroyed, Green Lantern will be vulnerable to damage.

For Green Lantern’s rocket attacks, just move out of the area and don’t attempt to destroy them. There are far too many, and you won’t have enough time before they hit you, which can wipe you out instantly. You’ll know what area they’re about to hit by the red markers on the ground.

Focus your fire on Green Lantern whenever he is vulnerable but still make sure to take out any constructs he creates. I recommend using a weapon that can fire quickly to inflict maximum damage, which also makes it easier to defeat constructs—particularly the lines of attack helicopters.

In the final stage of the fight, Green Lantern will become a huge giant. The key here is to destroy the constructs on either side of him and avoid the mines. Though destroying the mines will eventually make him vulnerable, the best strategy is to focus on the guns and keep your sights aimed that way, as otherwise, they will quickly target and defeat you.

If you follow the strategy above, you should be able to defeat Green Lantern relatively quickly and can scratch another target off your hitlist.

All rewards for beating Green Lantern in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Like the rewards for beating The Flash in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you don’t get them instantly. Instead, a cutscene will follow and you’ll be directed to help Amanda Waller—then you’ll immediately have another mission to complete.

After receiving the call from Amanda Waller, switch to King Shark to benefit from the “Psyched Up” bonus. After saving the Task Force X leader, and watching some more cutscenes, you’ll be rewarded with a Legendary weapon.

I used King Shark for this part of the mission and my reward was a Legendary Assault Rifle. If you use characters that don’t use Assault Rifles, you may get a different reward.