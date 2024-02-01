Category:
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat The Flash and all rewards

Fastest man (no longer) alive.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 1, 2024
Flash being held by Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth.
Image via Rocksteady Games

If you’re looking to complete Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, beating The Flash is a crucial step. But you may find the fight difficult.

Killing The Flash is your first step to overcoming the Justice League in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and although one of the easier boss fights in the game, the fastest man alive can cause problems—but we’re here to help with a full breakdown on how to beat The Flash in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

How to beat The Flash in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

I recommend using Captain Boomerage for this fight as he gets a “Psyched Up” bonus, providing additional experience.

The key to beating The Flash in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is to use the Counter mechanic to make The Flash vulnerable and avoid his attacks to charge the Speed Force Decoupler.

In various stages of the fight, The Flash will pause and remain in position, which is when you need to use the Counter mechanic. A prompt will appear when you need to inflict a Critical Counter, which is done by using the specific input on your platform.

For the second stage of the fight against The Flash, he will spawn in tornados that will inflict significant damage, so you need to avoid these attacks. The best way I found was to use the Traversal abilities, allowing me to create distance between the tornados quickly.

The general gist of the fight remains the same. Avoid The Flash’s attacks and use the Counter mechanic to make him vulnerable to standard attacks. Eventually, you’ll wear The Flash down and will successfully beat him.

All rewards for beating The Flash in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The unlock card for Infamy Sets in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After successfully beating the Flash, a short cutscene will play and you’ll be transported to Earth 2. Here, you’ll meet this world’s version of Lex Luthor and the rewards for The Flash boss fight will be awarded after.

You will unlock Infamous weapons and items for beating The Flash and meeting Lex-2. This gear type is the rarest in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and is tied to specific characters from the DC universe, making them great Easter eggs. You’ll earn huge bonuses when you have a full set of Infamous gear.

You’ll also earn an Infamous Shield Mod and Infamous Mod for the character you played the mission as. If you chose Captain Boomerang for the “Psyched Up” bonus, you’ll get the Standard Deductible Captain Boomerang Mod.

