Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?

A touching tribute.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 1, 2024 10:30 am
A news report in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Batman's death.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League completely flips the script for Rocksteady’s Arkham universe, but does it hint at the future? We’ve got the answer.

The short story in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an introduction to what is to come in Rocksteady’s long-term plans for the game, which includes the introduction of The Joker as a playable character in season one.

But considering the additional updates were already known before the game’s release, is there still a post-credits scene to watch? You can find out below with a full breakdown.

Is there a post-credits scene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

A tribute to Kevin Conroy in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League includes a post-credits scene. But instead of hinting at the future, it reflects the past and the previous Rocksteady Arkham games and other Batman media.

The post-credits scene focuses on the death of Batman in the story, with Lois Lane reading out a tribute. While the specific wording and content are orientated around Batman and Bruce Wayne, the message is a tribute to Kevin Conroy, who voices Batman in the game and throughout the Arkham series. He died in 2022.

Conroy first voiced Batman in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, a role he reprised throughout TV series and animated movies. In total, he portrayed Batman longer than any other actor in both live-action and animated content, as well as voicing Batman for the duration of Rocksteady’s Arkham series. He returned for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

After Lois Lane’s message is dished out to the citizens of Metropolis, a black screen shows the words “Thank you Kevin” with a Batman symbol underneath—which will be much more appreciated than the goodbye to Batman given in the story.

Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
A screenshot from the ending cutscene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing a miniaturized Braniac.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ranked
Rogue Outfits Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Best characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ranked
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How long is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
The Suicide Squad gearing up for action.
How long is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All bosses in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
An in game image of Batman killing someone in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
All bosses in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 1, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.