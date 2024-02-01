Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League completely flips the script for Rocksteady’s Arkham universe, but does it hint at the future? We’ve got the answer.
The short story in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an introduction to what is to come in Rocksteady’s long-term plans for the game, which includes the introduction of The Joker as a playable character in season one.
But considering the additional updates were already known before the game’s release, is there still a post-credits scene to watch? You can find out below with a full breakdown.
Is there a post-credits scene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Yes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League includes a post-credits scene. But instead of hinting at the future, it reflects the past and the previous Rocksteady Arkham games and other Batman media.
The post-credits scene focuses on the death of Batman in the story, with Lois Lane reading out a tribute. While the specific wording and content are orientated around Batman and Bruce Wayne, the message is a tribute to Kevin Conroy, who voices Batman in the game and throughout the Arkham series. He died in 2022.
Conroy first voiced Batman in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, a role he reprised throughout TV series and animated movies. In total, he portrayed Batman longer than any other actor in both live-action and animated content, as well as voicing Batman for the duration of Rocksteady’s Arkham series. He returned for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
After Lois Lane’s message is dished out to the citizens of Metropolis, a black screen shows the words “Thank you Kevin” with a Batman symbol underneath—which will be much more appreciated than the goodbye to Batman given in the story.