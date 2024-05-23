Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s dwindling player base angered by ‘hideous’ new skins

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might have been 2024’s biggest video game flop, but the downward spiral apparently hasn’t stopped with the dwindling player count. Now, devs have added new skins for the game’s roster, and all 50 people still playing the game are livid.

The skins in question are the same across the board, giving each of the playable characters a few wounds here or there and a few smudges of neon-colored paint. They were added as part of the Season One update, which recently rolled out its second portion, after previously adding Joker in an attempt to recapture some of its lost players. The quality of the skins is not the best, and some players in a May 22 Reddit thread have even called them “hideous” and all sorts of other adequate names.

“Hideous,” one player summed up, adding that “it’s a step in the right direction” to add skins resembling the acclaimed Arkham series, but that none of them are “worth buying.”

“What were the developers high on to come up with these,” wrote yet another disgruntled player.

Season One of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s tremendous live service is shaping up to be almost as big a disaster as its launch and state. According to SteamCharts, KTJL peaked at 464 players in the last 24 hours, with an average of 140 concurrent players over the last 30 days. For a multi-million dollar endeavor from a AAA studio and publisher, these numbers are far from stellar. Seeing as the game is also in the midst of its first season, we may not even see what sorts of horrible monstrosities Season Two would have introduced.

At the moment, there’s no telling if the game will make it that far, or if instead of killing the Justice League, the executives at Warner Bros. pull an Amanda Waller and put it out of its misery.

