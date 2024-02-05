Category:
How many people are playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Player count and active users

A fight in the charts.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 5, 2024 06:37 am
King Shark Superman look from Suicide Squad
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offers plenty of multiplayer options, and we’ve got the answer to how many players the game truly has.

Rocksteady’s successor to the successful Arkham series did not have the same instant success as that trilogy, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League subject to a wealth of negative press ahead of release following major spoilers and backlash to the live-service model.

Despite that, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has accumulated favorable reviews among players. If you’re looking to know just how many active players there are, we have the answer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League player count and active users

A screenshot from the ending cutscene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing a miniaturized Braniac.
A small problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has struggled for player numbers since launch, likely affected by the negative reports on the game before it was released, and faces a fight to surge up the charts and build a broader player base.

According to SteamDB, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s all-time peak for concurrent players on Steam was just 13,459 over the launch weekend. At the time of writing, the player counter on Steam currently clocks in at under 4,000. Of course, this is just on one platform and does not count players on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, where it is harder to track current players.

Sales across all platforms appear decent, however, with VGInsights reporting that 83,970 units have been sold, resulting in a gross revenue of $2.6m. Those estimates may not be fully accurate, however, due to the short time that has passed since release.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ranks 18th on Steam’s top sellers list, with 85.98 percent positive reviews, and the general reflection of the game looks to be shifting after a troubled launch. By the time The Joker arrives as a playable character next month, the outlook could be much more positive.

How to fix unable to reach server error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Green Lantern in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
How to fix unable to reach server error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: All missions list
A screenshot of brainwashed Superman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: All missions list
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
A reward cache in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
A screenshot of brainwashed Superman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 4, 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one's playing it
The Suicide Squad gearing up for action.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one’s playing it
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Feb 4, 2024
Read Article How to fix unable to reach server error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Green Lantern in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
How to fix unable to reach server error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: All missions list
A screenshot of brainwashed Superman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: All missions list
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
A reward cache in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
A screenshot of brainwashed Superman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one’s playing it
The Suicide Squad gearing up for action.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one’s playing it
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Feb 4, 2024

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.