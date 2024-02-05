How many people are playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Player count and active users

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offers plenty of multiplayer options, and we’ve got the answer to how many players the game truly has.

Rocksteady’s successor to the successful Arkham series did not have the same instant success as that trilogy, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League subject to a wealth of negative press ahead of release following major spoilers and backlash to the live-service model.

Despite that, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has accumulated favorable reviews among players. If you’re looking to know just how many active players there are, we have the answer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League player count and active users

A small problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has struggled for player numbers since launch, likely affected by the negative reports on the game before it was released, and faces a fight to surge up the charts and build a broader player base.

According to SteamDB, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s all-time peak for concurrent players on Steam was just 13,459 over the launch weekend. At the time of writing, the player counter on Steam currently clocks in at under 4,000. Of course, this is just on one platform and does not count players on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, where it is harder to track current players.

Sales across all platforms appear decent, however, with VGInsights reporting that 83,970 units have been sold, resulting in a gross revenue of $2.6m. Those estimates may not be fully accurate, however, due to the short time that has passed since release.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ranks 18th on Steam’s top sellers list, with 85.98 percent positive reviews, and the general reflection of the game looks to be shifting after a troubled launch. By the time The Joker arrives as a playable character next month, the outlook could be much more positive.