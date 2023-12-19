Suicide Squad studio asks fans to avoid rampant and ‘disappointing’ leaks

More and more spoilers from Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game have leaked online, prompting the studio to issue a statement asking people to not go looking for them nor share them with others.

While it doesn’t seem any gameplay footage has popped up, there are in-game screenshots and audio rips from cutscenes that give away major plot points and characters that haven’t been formally revealed yet. It’s believed that these leaks come from the closed alpha test held last month, most likely datamined from the test’s files.

We won’t be discussing any of the leaked content, but they’ve been making the rounds on social media. Plus, many fans have already discussed them at length, so if you go looking for details, you’re bound to find them. Rocksteady has unsurprisingly, however, asked that you not do that.

“It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game’s release, so we can only urge you to try and avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers,” Rocksteady said in a tweet on Dec. 18.

Responses are a mixed bag. Some express sympathy for the situation and promise to check the game out regardless while others state the story spoilers have outright put them off from playing it. Or they already checked out because of its live service elements. Although there are no loot boxes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature a battle pass, seasonal updates, additional missions, and new characters post-launch, which are all the hallmarks of a live service game.

This isn’t even the only recent comic book superhero video game-related leak. Hackers stole and leaked a lot of confidential data for Insomniac Games’ Wolverine game and future titles. But the Insomniac situation is much worse since the personal information of employees was stolen too.

While some may get a thrill from learning game details early like this, it’s incredibly demoralizing for the actual developers as expressed by Rockstar Games staff when its reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked.