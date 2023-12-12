Insomniac Games reportedly hacked—Wolverine screenshots and personal data up for sale

Ransomware hacker group Rhysida claims to have successfully hacked Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games, saying is now in possession of confidential data that it is threatening to sell.

This is according to Cyber Daily, which reports that among the stolen data are details related to Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game. Very little is known about the project outside of a brief teaser trailer from 2021, with it slated as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Insomniac nor Sony have issued a public response yet. Image via Insomniac.

Rhysida appears to have obtained at least one in-game screenshot as well as artwork of other Marvel characters. We obviously won’t be sharing any of this here but this does mean the hackers may have even more confidential information about the game.

Rhysida has also potentially snagged private information about Insomniac’s employees, including former ones, as well as internal emails. Scans of a former employee’s passport are included in the data Rhysida shared online as proof of its claims, and it even has some kind of document belonging to Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

At the time of writing, Insomniac doesn’t appear to have issued any sort of statement, but it’s likely already aware of the situation and has received some kind of ransom demand from Rhysida. The hackers intend on publishing the data in seven days and are also offering to sell it via an auction, starting from 50 bitcoins/$2 million.