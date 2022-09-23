Police confirm arrest amid speculation over GTA 6 leaks investigation

The police are after the group that hacked Uber, which is reportedly tied to Rockstar Games' hacking.

The London police arrested a 17-year-old teenager in Oxfordshire yesterday on suspicion of hacking. The police have been investigating recent cyber attacks on Uber, which have been reportedly linked to the recent attack on Rockstar Games that led to the leak of GTA 6 footage on Sept. 18.

The London police, though, didn’t confirm whether the arrest was related to that investigation, according to Reuters. The teenager remains in custody at the moment, according to the police report. The crime investigation is being supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA)’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).



He remains in police custody.

The police have been investigating a hacking group known as “Lapsus$,” which Uber said was responsible for the cyber attack earlier this month, according to Reuters. The hacker that leaked GTA 6 uses the alias “teapotuberhacker” and is reportedly linked to what happened at Uber.

The Rockstar hacking led to multiple leaks of “early development footage,” as the developer called it in an official statement. The hacker claimed to have the source code of GTA V and GTA 6, and was looking to sell GTA V‘s source code for “five figures.”

Even though Rockstar was clearly disappointed about the hacking because GTA 6 is one of the most awaited games in the world, it said that the leak would not impact the development of the game. “At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” Rockstar said on Sept. 19.