‘This f***ing sucks’: GTA 6 trailer leak leaves Rockstar devs heartbroken

It has been months of gamers begging for any crumb of GTA 6 content, and while a leaked trailer was exactly what they were after, for the devs it was a disappointing reality.

On Nov. 4, Rockstar Games debuted the first trailer for GTA 6 early after it leaked online house before it was officially supposed to launch. While fans celebrated, devs shared their thoughts both being happy for fans to get what they were after and voicing sadness over how it happened.

I was hoping to watch this for the first time tomorrow along with my fellow teammates and coworkers. I feel we deserved that moment. https://t.co/rK8jIrSn38 — Javier Altman (@javieraltman) December 4, 2023

“This fucking sucks,” GTA dev Javier Altman shared on social media after the leaks. They continued explaining that the hope was to enjoy the trailer premiere with their colleagues, however, the leak spoiled that. Another artist who worked on the game shared a similar post at the time of the leak. Most devs were willing to look past the unexpected release time to celebrate what they’ve been working on for years.

Sad that it was shown this way, but still super stoked to finally let the world see what we’ve been working on! Hope y’all enjoy 😊 https://t.co/lAhYXcn4p8 — Jay Marsden-Bullen (@jayMarBu) December 4, 2023

Ultimately, the trailer is here and the reception from fans should help to soothe the pain of having it leaked early. Fans are loving the new title which looks to be the most visually stunning Rockstar game to date. Of course, there have been a few things from this announcement that weren’t so great for certain players. Notably, the sequel is only coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles—sorry PC master race.

Regardless, it’s party time in the GTA community as the countdown starts for the highly anticipated sequel to land on store shelves sometime in 2025. Yes, it’s still a long wait, but that wait is a little sweeter having been given a taste of the action today. Fans should expect to see more footage from the game in the next 12 months, and hopefully, that will be shared as the devs intend.