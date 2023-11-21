Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League holding closed alpha—you can sign up now

If you’ve been curious about Warner Bros.’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game then you’re in luck, you might just get a chance to play it early.

As reported by VGC, a closed alpha test taking place from Nov. 30 was announced for the Warner Bros. game. This will be the very first time that players around the globe have a chance to try the title out for themselves. This alpha test will run from Nov. 30 and close Dec. 4, giving participants plenty of time to get familiar with how it all works.

Signups for this alpha test are now live on the official website for the game. There’s no guarantee that you will be selected just by signing up, but if you are then you’ll get a chance to try out a particular section of the game’s campaign. What that is right now is anybody’s guess. Even after this alpha we probably won’t know as Warner Bros. has stressed it will be extremely confidential.

Despite developer Rocksteady only recently giving fans a deep dive into the game, this Suicide Squad title has been taking gamers through a wave of emotion since it was announced. As you’d expect, the hype for a game with these iconic DC characters was high, but that all changed when it leaked Kill the Justice League was intended to be a live-service game.

Furthermore, early leaks from the game quickly sapped away a lot of the excitment this game generated. The good news, when we recently saw gameplay showcased, Suicide Squad looked to be in a substantially better place, and while the live-service fears are still valid, those aspects appear to have been toned down.

For those who don’t get selected for this alpha test, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to land on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation devices on Feb. 2, 2024.