Suicide Squad devs share sneak peak of game’s first mission in new deep dive

Rocksteady gave gamers the first of what they have promised will be numerous deep dives into their upcoming DC Comic-inspired game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League today, Nov. 15, and with it, the devs have given us a taste of how the game will start.

In a nearly 20-minute long YouTube video, Rocksteady shared gameplay footage as well as a few early-game cutscenes that set the table for what fans can expect out of the new title centered around the infamous group of anti-heroes that is set to release in February of next year.

Following an invasion of Earth by the supervillain Brainiac, the Suicide Squad, comprised of Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Deadshot, are the “only people available” to halt the invasion after the Justice League goes missing. As we find out quickly, many of its members have somehow been brainwashed by Brainiac and are doing his bidding, which leads to the game’s fitting title.

In the dev video released today, Rocksteady shared an introductory scene to the game that shows the Suicide Squad entering a superhero museum that includes some useful gadgets that the team steals, or should we say repurposes, so that they can navigate the dangerous terrain of the city that Brainiac has taken over. We also get a glimpse of some of the first missions in the game which include paying a visit to one of Batman’s nemeses Penguin, who has a stash of anti-metahuman artillery.

Today’s video is just the first of a few videos that Rocksteady has promised to release about the upcoming game. In the next deep dive, the developers said that they plan to tell fans more specifics about combat mechanics and “how to take the fight to the enemy in your own unique style.”

Rocksteady didn’t provide any details on when that next video would be released.