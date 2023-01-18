Hype for Suicide Squad shattered after leak confirms two words that will give you nightmares

It has to do with microtransactions.

Hype for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has plummeted after mid-January leaks all but confirmed it has several ‘live-service’ features, including a battle pass—two words that make people shudder.

It also appears to have multiple in-game currencies, a matchmaking mode, and more, suggesting it won’t be the traditional single-player experience fans hoped and expected it to be.

Suicide Squad in game image leaked on 4chan. It has a battle pass. pic.twitter.com/ldwlBx4bcT — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) January 17, 2023

People couldn’t help but draw parallels to Marvel’s Avengers, which was heavily criticized for the same reasons. One even said all the signs point towards Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League being a “gear based grind,” which is a far cry from what they wanted out of it.

The leaks also revealed its user interface, which people also criticized. Some likened it to Modern Warfare 2 and PUBG Mobile, and were so upset by it that many are now considering scrapping their pre-orders entirely.

I really hate ‘games as a service’, I can’t think of one of them that I’ve enjoyed. — Captain Eggcellent (@CaptEggcellent) January 17, 2023

According to a report from VGC, the image is from a test build, and while a source confirmed a battle pass is planned, it will focus on cosmetics, mostly skins. Still, people aren’t enthusiastic. The consensus seems to be disappointment, although the fact the battle pass is optional gives some fans hope the main content will still be worth their time.

The hype is wearing off fast in the lead-up to its release on May 26, and based on the reaction, it could impact sales—at least to an extent—by the time it rolls around.