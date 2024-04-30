The Cookie Clicker background with Elder Frenzy and blood cookies.
All Cookie Clicker cheats and OpenSesame commands

You can ruin the fun in Cookie Clicker fairly easy, if all you want to do is kill some time.
I know why you might want to cheat at Cookie Clicker. You likely have only a few minutes to play while you’re bored at school or work, and you just want to see your cookie numbers grow. I’m here to help you do it.

How to cheat at Cookie Clicker

To cheat at Cookie Clicker on your browser, you can either open the console or use the OpenSesame interface. The easiest and most intuitive method is to use OpenSesame because it displays buttons you can simply click to activate each cheat command. Using the console gives you more control over what you want to change, though it can be a bit trickier to understand and navigate. If you’re new to this and want to play it safe, I recommend going down the OpenSesame route.

Enabling the OpenSesame interface

The Cookie Clicker interface showing the green cookie button that opens the dev tools.
Click the green cookie to cheat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To enable OpenSesame cheats in Cookie Clicker, click your bakery’s name and add “saysopensesame” to the end of its name without quotation marks. For example, if your bakery is called “Dot Esports,” it will now be “Dot Esports saysopensesame”. If it worked, you will see a green cookie icon with a framerate counter on the top left of your bakery’s name. Click it and it will open the OpenSesame cheat interface, also called Dev Tools. Now, all you have to do is click the command you want to use, and it will be triggered automatically.

Enabling console commands

The Cookie Clicker console interface on a browser.
Use the console to type in your cheats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can use your browser’s console to cheat in Cookie Clicker. Right-click anywhere on the game window and select Inspect from the dropdown menu. This will bring up an interface at the bottom of your screen featuring a top menu with tabs. Click on the Console tab. The console acts like a text file where you can type in anything, so now all you have to do is enter the cheat commands you wish to run and press enter to enable them.

All Cookie Clicker OpenSesame cheats

OpenSesame commandsWhat it does
AscendTriggers ascension
x10Multiplies cookies by 10
/10Divides cookies by 10
x1kMultiplies cookies by 1,000
/1kDivides cookies by 1,000
Buy 100 of allBuys 100 of all buildings unlocked, if you have enough cookies.
Sell 100 of allSells 100 of all buildings unlocked, if you have enough buildings.
+10 lumpsAdds 10 Sugar Lumps
Reset levelsResets building levels
HC x1kMultiplies Heavenly Chips by 1,000
HC /1kDivides Heavenly Chips by 1,000
Reset cookies earnedResets your cookies count
Ruin The FunUnlocks all upgrades, achievements, buildings in the game and gives one nonillion cookies.
WipeErases all your progress to start a fresh new game.
All debugsUnlocks all debug upgrades
Timers OffShows latency in various game buildings
No upgradesRemoves all upgrades purchased
All upgradesGets all upgrades instantly
No achievsRemove all achievements
All achievsGet all achievements
Reset specialsDeletes all seasonal special items and upgrades
Max specialsGives you maximum seasonal special items and upgrades
Reset refillsResets Wizard tower refills
Ascend EditOpen Ascension edit screen
Debug upgrades CpsShows CpS of upgrades
Re-seedChanges the seed that determines random events on your game.
Max heraldsSets your Heralds value to 100.
FrenzySpawns a cookie that starts the Frenzy buff
LuckySpawns a cookie that gives you the Lucky bonus
RuinSpawns a cookie that gives you the Ruin loss
Elder frenzySpawns a cookie that starts the Elder Frenzy buff
ClotSpawns a cookie that starts the Clot debuff
Click frenzySpawns a cookie that starts the Clicking Frenzy buff
Cursed fingerSpawns a cookie that starts the Cursed Finger modifier
Cookie chainSpawns a cookie that starts the Cookie Chain bonus
Cookie stormSpawns a cookie that starts the Cookie Storm bonus
Building specialSpawns a cookie that gives a boost to one of your buildings
Dragon HarvestSpawns a cookie that gives you the Dragon Harvest buff
DragonflightSpawns a cookie that gives you the Dragonflight buff
SweetSpawns a cookie that gives you one Sugar Lump
BlabSpawns a cookie that removes all Bones

All Cookie Clicker console cheats

To use these commands, open the console. If the command requires a value, like Game.cookies, replace the full [number] expression for the number desired without the brackets. For example, if you want to use Game.cookies=[number] to set your cookies to 10, type Game.cookies=10.

Console commandsWhat it does
Game.OpenSesame()Activates the OpenSesame interface
Game.RuinTheFun()Tri
Game.cookies=[number]Set the number of cookies in the bank to the specified number
Game.Earn([number])Adds [number] cookies to your current cookie count.
Game.cookiesPs=[number]Sets your Cookies per second to the specified number
Game.Win(<achievement_name>)Unlock the specified achievement. The name must be exactly as it is in the game.
Game.lumps = [number]Set the number of Sugar Lumps to specified number.
