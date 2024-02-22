Category:
Suicide Squad players claim the latest update bricked the game, and some are calling quits

The game has suffered from performance issues since launch.
Feb 22, 2024
Harley Quin lies on her side while a monster emerges in the background
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been through a lot, but for some players, the latest patch seems to be the final straw. After a recent update, a wave of players came out claiming the game’s performance took a nosedive, and many among them are finally giving up.

The Suicide Squad: KtJL subreddit has been in an uproar over the past day or so due to a recent update allegedly lowering the game’s performance. The key issue appears to be an infinite loading screen bug which, according to the player base, wasn’t a prevalent problem prior to the update’s rollout. Several threads regarding the game-breaking bug are currently up, and one, promptly titled “I think that’s me done,” has garnered a lot of attention. One reply to the thread pointed out they “never had [the problem] before” the most recent patch.

An in game screenshot of the four members of the Suicide Squad in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Players are abandoning this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In another thread, a player claimed that they’d left the game in the loading screen for over an hour and it still didn’t move. “Suffice to say I’m still right where I was when I left,” the player remarked. The Suicide Squad Gaming subreddit is ruled by rampant disappointment, calls for the game to be fixed as soon as possible, and players announcing their departure from the game. Departing from Suicide Squad has become a widespread thing apparently, as the game has a meager 700 people playing (thanks SteamCharts) at the time of writing. This means it lost 90 percent of its player base in less than three weeks.

In spite of “very positive” reviews on Steam, with 80 percent of players willing to recommend the game, Rocksteady’s latest failed to reach the heights set by the company’s previous titles in the DC universe, such as the critically acclaimed Arkham series. And as long as these performance issues persist, some players may not be returning.

Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.