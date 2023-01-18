Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League part of the Arkhamverse?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the upcoming title Rocksteady Studios set to release on May 26, is obviously a DC Universe title, but is it set in the Arkhamverse— a fan-made term referring to the continuity stemming from Batman: Arkham Asylum and other titles?

The answer is a resounding yes, according to the developers, who confirmed it during a panel at DC FanDome back in Aug. 2020.

“This is a continuation of the Arkhamverse,” they said in the video embedded below. “So, a lot of the threads and the storylines you’re going to see come to fruition in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.”

This means the Arkhamverse includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins, Batman: Arkham Knight, and now Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

It’s the fifth installment in the series, taking place after the events in Batman: Arkham Knight, and the first that doesn’t revolve around Batman. Sadly, however, it means we won’t see the return of The Joker, Poison Ivy, and other characters who (spoilers) have died throughout the storyline. But it does mean the storyline’s continuity remains intact.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focuses on Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as they try to stop the alien invader Brainiac, who has brainwashed members of the Justice League.