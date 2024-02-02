Category:
Suicide Squad

How is Batman back in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

How come the Caped Crusader is back?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 05:27 am
An image of brainwashed Batman from Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Image via Rocksteady

Batman is one of the main villains in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But since the game is set in the Arkhamverse, players may be wondering how Batman is back in action following the conclusion of Batman: Arkham Knight.

Recommended Videos

The previous game in the Arkhamverse, Arkham Knight, finishes with Bruce Wayne, now unmasked as Batman, seemingly dying from an explosion in Wayne Manor. Batman returning in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League adds to the mystery, with the game taking place a few years after Batman: Arkham Knight events.

So, how is exactly Batman back in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? We know the answer.

Batman’s return in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League explained

Brainiac brainwashes Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, making him a villain. That’s a lot to process, given the ending of Arkham Knight.

Batman’s return can be answered when you tackle interactive zones in the Hall of Justice early on in the game. One of them, showing a model of Batman and Superman shaking hands, explains that “several years after faking his death, Bruce Wayne finally returned.

Batman was brought back to life by “metahuman superheroes from Metropolis.” Since the city is the home to Superman, I’m guessing he played a helping hand. These metahumans asked Batman to join the Justice League, and Gotham’s protector accepted, joining forces with Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Flash.

This half-assed explanation from developer Rocksteady seems to have annoyed Arkhamverse and Batman fans, who claim it makes the complicated ending of Arkham Knight even worse than it already was.

related content
Read Article How to claim Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
care package in suicide squad kill the justice league
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
How to claim Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo?
The members of the Suicide Squad looking out on Metropolis.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one: All new characters, weapons, and boss fights
An image of the alternate universe version of the Joker from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one: All new characters, weapons, and boss fights
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame content, explained
Characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League traveling to a new dimension.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame content, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Who is the final boss in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Brainiac looking at the Suicide Squad in the game.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Who is the final boss in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 2, 2024
Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.