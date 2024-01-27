All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies and achievements

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features tons of villains, superheroes, and characters from across the DC universe. Now, its complete list of trophies has been revealed online, showing the feats and challenges players will need to overcome on the road to victory.
Judging by the recently revealed trophy list, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League promises high-octane combat and gameplay as well as an engaging narrative. The full list includes 52 trophies, their descriptions, and what type they are. If you’re wondering what to look out for before your trophy hunt begins, this article has you covered. Having said that, if you intend to go into the game blind, then beware, as this list contains spoilers.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies, listed
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Trophy grade
|The Beginning of the End
|The Ultimate Squad Platinum
|Platinum
|Cleaning Out the Closet
|Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice
|Bronze
|Hitting the Fan
|Survive the Batman Experience
|Bronze
|Fowl Play
|Recruit your first Support Squad member
|Bronze
|Walled In
|Escape plan gone wrong
|Bronze
|Death Blooms
|Recruit your second Support Squad member
|Bronze
|Blitzkrieg Bop
|Destroy the Behemoth
|Bronze
|Thunderstruck!
|Kill the Fastest Man Alive
|Silver
|Hell and Back
|Rescue Lex Luthor
|Bronze
|Blackest Night
|Kill the Green Lantern
|Silver
|Endgame
|Kill the World’s Greatest Detective
|Silver
|Abandon All Hope
|Kill the Man of Steel
|Silver
|Act of War
|Complete your first Incursion Mission
|Silver
|No One Defeats Brainiac!
|Kill the Collector of Worlds
|Gold
|Battle Lines
|Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level five
|Bronze
|Killin’ Time
|Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10
|Silver
|Into the Angry Planet
|Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15
|Silver
|The Final Frontier
|Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20
|Silver
|Winged Vengeance
|Complete the final Penguin Support Squad Mission
|Bronze
|War Machine
|Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission
|Bronze
|Welcome to the Jungle!
|Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission
|Bronze
|Managing People
|Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission
|Bronze
|Your World is Mine!
|Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission
|Bronze
|Shock Treatment
|Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission
|Bronze
|Combine and Conquer
|Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission
|Bronze
|Turn and Turn Again
|Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges
|Bronze
|Their Dark Designs
|Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges
|Bronze
|Blaze of Glory
|Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges
|Bronze
|The Right Question
|Solve five of Riddler’s Riddles
|Bronze
|The Real Deal
|Solve 21 of Riddler’s Riddles
|Bronze
|Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One
|Collect 10 Riddler Trophies
|Bronze
|The Oldest One in the Book!
|Collect 40 Riddler Trophies
|Bronze
|Harleen the Queen
|Reach max level with Harley Quinn
|Silver
|Level Up
|Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member
|Bronze
|King For A Day
|Reach max level with King Shark
|Silver
|Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz
|Reach max level with Captain Boomerang
|Silver
|Lawton’s Last Stand
|Reach max level with Deadshot
|Silver
|The Chosen One
|Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist five times (Single-player sessions only)
|Silver
|Trial by Blood
|Reach Squad level 50
|Silver
|Choices
|Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear
|Bronze
|The Venom Connection
|Equip three pieces of the tier one Infamy Set
|Bronze
|All sorts of Fun
|Equip three pieces of the tier two Infamy Set
|Bronze
|The Reaper
|Equip three pieces of the tier three Infamy Set
|Silver
|Trial by Fire
|What the hell just happened?
|Bronze
|Choice of Evils
|Unlock a Villain Synergy
|Bronze
|Grand Experiment
|Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear
|Bronze
|Forces in Motion
|Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear
|Bronze
|Allies
|Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts
|Bronze
|Number the Dead
|Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads
|Bronze
|Need to Know
|Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts
|Bronze
|History Repeats
|Begin the Batman Experience
|Bronze
These are all the trophies revealed for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The Xbox and PC achievements haven’t been revealed yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as they are. It’s worth noting the list doesn’t include any achievements or trophies for the DLC or additional post-launch content, as they’ll likely be revealed after release. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on Jan. 30, 2024.