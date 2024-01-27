All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies and achievements

All the wild antics you'll get up to.

The cast of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League standing together.
Image via Rocksteady

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features tons of villains, superheroes, and characters from across the DC universe. Now, its complete list of trophies has been revealed online, showing the feats and challenges players will need to overcome on the road to victory.

Judging by the recently revealed trophy list, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League promises high-octane combat and gameplay as well as an engaging narrative. The full list includes 52 trophies, their descriptions, and what type they are. If you’re wondering what to look out for before your trophy hunt begins, this article has you covered. Having said that, if you intend to go into the game blind, then beware, as this list contains spoilers.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies, listed

Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League firing weapons toward the camera.
You’ll be spending a lot of time with the crew. Image via Rocksteady
NameDescriptionPlayStation Trophy grade
The Beginning of the EndThe Ultimate Squad PlatinumPlatinum
Cleaning Out the Closet Steal something useful from the Hall of JusticeBronze
Hitting the Fan Survive the Batman ExperienceBronze
Fowl PlayRecruit your first Support Squad member Bronze
Walled In Escape plan gone wrong Bronze
Death Blooms Recruit your second Support Squad member Bronze
Blitzkrieg Bop Destroy the BehemothBronze
Thunderstruck! Kill the Fastest Man Alive Silver
Hell and BackRescue Lex Luthor Bronze
Blackest Night Kill the Green LanternSilver
EndgameKill the World’s Greatest DetectiveSilver
Abandon All HopeKill the Man of Steel Silver
Act of WarComplete your first Incursion Mission Silver
No One Defeats Brainiac! Kill the Collector of Worlds Gold
Battle Lines Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level five Bronze
Killin’ Time Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10 Silver
Into the Angry Planet  Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15 Silver
The Final Frontier Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20 Silver
Winged Vengeance Complete the final Penguin Support Squad MissionBronze
War MachineComplete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission Bronze
Welcome to the Jungle!Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission Bronze
Managing PeopleComplete the final Rick Flag Support Squad MissionBronze
Your World is Mine! Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission Bronze
Shock Treatment Complete the final Hack Support Squad MissionBronze
Combine and Conquer  Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission Bronze
Turn and Turn Again Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR ChallengesBronze
Their Dark Designs Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR ChallengesBronze
Blaze of GloryAchieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges Bronze
The Right Question Solve five of Riddler’s RiddlesBronze
The Real Deal Solve 21 of Riddler’s Riddles Bronze
Stop Me If You’ve Heard This OneCollect 10 Riddler TrophiesBronze
The Oldest One in the Book!  Collect 40 Riddler TrophiesBronze
Harleen the QueenReach max level with Harley Quinn Silver
Level Up Reach Level 10 with any Squad MemberBronze
King For A Day Reach max level with King Shark Silver
Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz Reach max level with Captain BoomerangSilver
Lawton’s Last Stand Reach max level with Deadshot Silver
The Chosen OneFully complete the Combat Flair checklist five times (Single-player sessions only)Silver
Trial by Blood Reach Squad level 50 Silver
ChoicesGet Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear Bronze
The Venom Connection Equip three pieces of the tier one Infamy Set Bronze
All sorts of FunEquip three pieces of the tier two Infamy Set Bronze
The Reaper Equip three pieces of the tier three Infamy Set Silver
Trial by FireWhat the hell just happened?Bronze
Choice of EvilsUnlock a Villain SynergyBronze
Grand Experiment Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear Bronze
Forces in MotionGet Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gearBronze
Allies Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts Bronze
Number the Dead Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads Bronze
Need to Know Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts Bronze
History Repeats Begin the Batman ExperienceBronze

These are all the trophies revealed for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The Xbox and PC achievements haven’t been revealed yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as they are. It’s worth noting the list doesn’t include any achievements or trophies for the DLC or additional post-launch content, as they’ll likely be revealed after release. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on Jan. 30, 2024.

Author

Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.