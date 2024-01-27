All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies and achievements

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features tons of villains, superheroes, and characters from across the DC universe. Now, its complete list of trophies has been revealed online, showing the feats and challenges players will need to overcome on the road to victory.

Recommended Videos

Judging by the recently revealed trophy list, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League promises high-octane combat and gameplay as well as an engaging narrative. The full list includes 52 trophies, their descriptions, and what type they are. If you’re wondering what to look out for before your trophy hunt begins, this article has you covered. Having said that, if you intend to go into the game blind, then beware, as this list contains spoilers.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies, listed

You’ll be spending a lot of time with the crew. Image via Rocksteady

Name Description PlayStation Trophy grade The Beginning of the End The Ultimate Squad Platinum Platinum Cleaning Out the Closet Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice Bronze Hitting the Fan Survive the Batman Experience Bronze Fowl Play Recruit your first Support Squad member Bronze Walled In Escape plan gone wrong Bronze Death Blooms Recruit your second Support Squad member Bronze Blitzkrieg Bop Destroy the Behemoth Bronze Thunderstruck! Kill the Fastest Man Alive Silver Hell and Back Rescue Lex Luthor Bronze Blackest Night Kill the Green Lantern Silver Endgame Kill the World’s Greatest Detective Silver Abandon All Hope Kill the Man of Steel Silver Act of War Complete your first Incursion Mission Silver No One Defeats Brainiac! Kill the Collector of Worlds Gold Battle Lines Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level five Bronze Killin’ Time Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10 Silver Into the Angry Planet Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15 Silver The Final Frontier Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20 Silver Winged Vengeance Complete the final Penguin Support Squad Mission Bronze War Machine Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission Bronze Welcome to the Jungle! Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission Bronze Managing People Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission Bronze Your World is Mine! Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission Bronze Shock Treatment Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission Bronze Combine and Conquer Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission Bronze Turn and Turn Again Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges Bronze Their Dark Designs Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges Bronze Blaze of Glory Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges Bronze The Right Question Solve five of Riddler’s Riddles Bronze The Real Deal Solve 21 of Riddler’s Riddles Bronze Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One Collect 10 Riddler Trophies Bronze The Oldest One in the Book! Collect 40 Riddler Trophies Bronze Harleen the Queen Reach max level with Harley Quinn Silver Level Up Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member Bronze King For A Day Reach max level with King Shark Silver Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz Reach max level with Captain Boomerang Silver Lawton’s Last Stand Reach max level with Deadshot Silver The Chosen One Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist five times (Single-player sessions only) Silver Trial by Blood Reach Squad level 50 Silver Choices Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear Bronze The Venom Connection Equip three pieces of the tier one Infamy Set Bronze All sorts of Fun Equip three pieces of the tier two Infamy Set Bronze The Reaper Equip three pieces of the tier three Infamy Set Silver Trial by Fire What the hell just happened? Bronze Choice of Evils Unlock a Villain Synergy Bronze Grand Experiment Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear Bronze Forces in Motion Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear Bronze Allies Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts Bronze Number the Dead Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads Bronze Need to Know Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts Bronze History Repeats Begin the Batman Experience Bronze

These are all the trophies revealed for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The Xbox and PC achievements haven’t been revealed yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as they are. It’s worth noting the list doesn’t include any achievements or trophies for the DLC or additional post-launch content, as they’ll likely be revealed after release. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on Jan. 30, 2024.