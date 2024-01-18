Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a live-service game?

One of the biggest talking points about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is whether or not Rocksteady Studios’ newest action game is live service, and we have the answer.

The live service practice is commonplace now in gaming. Battle passes, seasonal content, and regular additions of new skins for cash are the staples of this much-maligned business plan, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s already turbulent build-up has had the live-service question thrown its way.

After all, developers Rocksteady Studios are renowned for their excellent single-player-focused Batman: Arkham titles. A potential crossover of the ideology into Suicide Squad would be interesting.

Will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League be a live-service game?

Deathstroke doesn’t look pleased about this, then again, he never does about anything. Image via Warner Bros.

The official word from Rocksteady Studios is they don’t consider Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to be a live-service game, however, if we’re looking at the title as a whole and editorializing it, I’d say very much that Suicide Squad is a live-service game without question.

It’s hard to know where to start with the development and timeline of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Do you look at the Suicide Squad delays? The previews that have left fans worried? Or now, the live-service element possibilities?

In an interview with PLAY Magazine quoted by Games Radar, Rocksteady studio product director Darius Sadeghian said the devs didn’t “think of our game as fitting with any particular label,” referencing Suicide Squad‘s battle passes, Gear Scores, and the fact you have to be online at all times to play it.

Aside from the assurance of battle passes and Gear Scores, the official Suicide Squad FAQ has also confirmed the game will get “regular post-launch seasonal updates” which can be earned by playing and won’t be necessarily locked behind a paywall. “Updates will include new story content, playable characters, missions, gear, weapons, cosmetic items, in-game events, and more,” the FAQ states.

Just from the outside, these all sound like the exact content additions found in the same vein as Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. Let’s not beat about the bush anymore: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a live-service game. We’ll have to see if this is the final straw for DC fans and those looking forward to the full release of Kill the Justice League.