Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League previews have fans completely losing hope

A first look at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League reviews are here, and boy do they not look good. It’s extremely rare for a previewed game like this to get such overwhelmingly negative review scores and feedback, and the reactions have fans understandably upset.

While there is some praise for Rocksteady’s narrative direction, it’s become very clear that the latest entry into the Arkhamverse isn’t going to be impressing fans with gameplay. The live-service, co-op style is quite a bit divorced from their modus operandi, and several reviews have skewered them for chasing the “Game as a Service” (GaaS) trend. “I don’t think I can remember seeing previews for such a big game be so negative,” said one fan on Reddit. The rest of the responses were painfully similar.

It’s not off to a good start. Image via Rocksteady Games

Somewhat ironically, the DC video game Arkhamverse suffers from the same mistakes the DC cinematic universe does. You have an iconic character in a solid trilogy, but in your reboot, you sprinted to the team-up too quickly.

This is going to be the Batman vs. Superman of the DC video game universe, apparently. “This game has ‘studio closure’ or ‘massive layoffs’ written all over it after its release,” another Redditor chimed in, who is shocked the game is coming from the same studio that “revolutionized” the superhero genre for gaming. “I am guessing that not much of the old team is working on it.”

Since it is a GaaS, maybe there’s a reality where Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes back from initial poor reception. Maybe, somehow, every single person invited to preview the game was uniquely predisposed not to enjoy it, creating the biggest reviewer-consumer rift in known time. Maybe it just gets better as time goes on. For now, it’s still very clear: SS:KTJA has an uphill fight ahead of it.