Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have co-op multiplayer?

The wait for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is almost over, and if you’re wondering whether you can join friends in co-op multiplayer, we have the answer for you.

Rocksteady’s creation centered around DC’s band of misfits is slated to launch on Feb. 2, 2024, following several delays, and excitement for the title is rising after positive responses arose from early looks at the game.

Whether Suicide Squad: Kills the Justice League meets expectations remains to be seen, but players could get further enjoyment from partnering with friends and other players online—so is there a co-op feature available? You can find out here.

Is there co-op multiplayer in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Bad guys never looked so good. Image via Rocksteady.

Yes, Rocksteady confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features co-op multiplayer. Up to four players can join together in a single session in the game. That marks a significant change from the Arkham trilogy, which was a single-player experience.

This means you’ll be able to team up in a squad consisting of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang—while other additional playable characters will be added post-launch to provide further variety.

While in co-op, you can switch between characters as you please and customize your character with new cosmetics, gear, and weapons as you progress, and you can play online with friends on any platform as cross-platform features are available.

You will, however, be limited to playing co-op in online games only, as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does not support split-screen co-op, and you will require an online membership to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live if you are playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

If you are just sticking to a single-player adventure, you won’t need to have online membership, but you will need to remain connected to the internet.