XQc’s dad makes wholesome appearance on stream

Félix “xQc” Lengyel’s father made a surprise appearance during a recent stream.

The streamer’s dad jumped in for a short time on stream during xQc’s break, thanking the viewers for supporting his son and expressing how much they mean to xQc. “He doesn’t tell you, but you guys are really nice, you guys are really nice, seriously,” xQc’s dad said.

He also admitted that the popular content creator puts a lot of effort into making the best content possible and spending time with his viewers. “He works very very hard, I don’t think you have any idea. He spent hell of a lot of time talking to you guys,” xQc’s dad explained, before confessing he was a bit “intimidated” by filling in the blanks on the stream.

It’s tough to deny xQc dad’s words about xQc’s input. The streamer has been putting in lots of work recently, streaming for more than 260 hours since July 2021, according to Streams Charts.

The streamer still reigns supreme on Twitch. He had the most-watched Twitch channel last month with 16.75 million hours watched, almost 5 million more than the second-placed KaiCenat, according to Streams Charts.

This month, however, xQc hasn’t been able to put out as many streaming hours thanks to COVID-19 and an ear infection, which has forced him to take some time off from the platform.