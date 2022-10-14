‘Absolutely obliterated’: xQc confirms he has COVID-19

Félix “xQc” Lengyel, one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, hasn’t streamed since Wednesday—and now we know the reason behind his absence.

The 26-year-old has caught COVID-19, he revealed via a video on Twitter. In the short clip, the content creator said he feels terrible at the moment, but he plans to update his fans regularly in the coming days.

“This is my COVID diary that nobody asked for… they won,” xQc said. He explained that he took two self-tests for COVID at home, and both of them returned positive for the virus.

He also revealed he feels drained by the virus. “I’m getting absolutely obliterated. Breathing is fun, I have a headache, all my muscles hurt,” xQc said. He explained that he had two vaccine shots last year, but didn’t take the third in 2022 because he’s “lazy.”

Last weekend, xQc participated in TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego, which is where he most likely caught the virus.