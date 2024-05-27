Kai Cenat gives his verdict on Elden Ring after beating it.
Images by FromSoftware and Kai Cenat. Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Streaming

‘Short kings rise’: Kai Cenat conquered Elden Ring high by bringing Kevin Hart to Twitch

Are you not entertained?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 27, 2024 03:05 am

Kai Cenat’s six-hour May 24 stream beat his Elden Ring broadcasts thanks to an unexpected celebrity appearance from Kevin Hart.

Recommended Videos

From time to time, celebrities visit popular streamers. But it’s safe to say there’s not often been a cameo of Kevin Hart’s brevity. During last Friday’s broadcast, the comedian and Cenat interacted with chat and seemed to enjoy themselves, making this stream more popular than the latter’s recent Elden Ring streams.

According to Twitch Tracker, Kai Cenat’s peak number of viewers reached an all-time high of 370,871 on May 24, beating his previous record from Dec. 14, when another celebrity, Nicki Minajjoined Kai CenatAccording to Twitch Tracker, Minaj and Cenat’s collaboration peaked at 348,593 viewers, meaning the Hart collab surpassed it by over 20,000 viewers.

It’s no surprise these co-streams with other celebrities are so popular. That’s why May 24’s broadcast doing much better than Cenat’s latest Elden Ring adventures is all but odd. His latest marathon while playing the game peaked on May 17, when he reached 285,578 peak viewers, during which the 22-year-old beat Malenia, one of the final bosses of the title, widely recognized as the toughest one.

Cenat’s streams with celebrities work because they’re immensely entertaining. During the latest one with Kevin Hart, the duo took shots at other artists, like T-Pain, who was called “cheap-ass” by Hart by only giving out 50 free subs. This was after the 22-year-old explained to the comedian what subs are and how they work, which Hart had previously thought were “a bad thing.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does Kevin Hart stream on Twitch? Kai Cenat cameo, explained
Kevin Hart interviewed at a movie premiere.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Does Kevin Hart stream on Twitch? Kai Cenat cameo, explained
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 24, 2024
Read Article Every MC Championship (MCC) winner, ever | All Winners
The MC Championship logo in front of the MCC hub in Minecraft.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Minecraft
Minecraft
Every MC Championship (MCC) winner, ever | All Winners
Cale Michael and others Cale Michael and others May 22, 2024
Read Article XQc defends Adin Ross’s homophobic rant
xQc wearing a black shirt looking at his monitor
Category: Streaming
Streaming
XQc defends Adin Ross’s homophobic rant
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Kevin Hart stream on Twitch? Kai Cenat cameo, explained
Kevin Hart interviewed at a movie premiere.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Does Kevin Hart stream on Twitch? Kai Cenat cameo, explained
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 24, 2024
Read Article Every MC Championship (MCC) winner, ever | All Winners
The MC Championship logo in front of the MCC hub in Minecraft.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Minecraft
Minecraft
Every MC Championship (MCC) winner, ever | All Winners
Cale Michael and others Cale Michael and others May 22, 2024
Read Article XQc defends Adin Ross’s homophobic rant
xQc wearing a black shirt looking at his monitor
Category: Streaming
Streaming
XQc defends Adin Ross’s homophobic rant
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 22, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.