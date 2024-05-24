Does Kevin Hart stream on Twitch? Kai Cenat cameo, explained

An unusual crossover happened on May 23 when renowned Hollywood actor Kevin Hart appeared on Kai Cenat’s stream. This raises a question—is the 44-year-old actor a streamer himself?

On May 23, Kai Cenat once again surprised his audience and the whole streaming community by hosting an unusual yet popular guest on his broadcast. Kevin Hart joined Kai Cenat and the two enjoyed some time on stream together. The renowned Twitch figure taught Hart how the platform works, while the latter brought comedic relief to the table, taking shots at a rapper T-Pain.

Does Kevin Hart stream on Twitch?

With such an unexpected cameo, the community quickly began to wonder whether Hart is starting a streaming career on his own. After all, a man of his talents shouldn’t have any trouble beginning his journey in this industry. But if you’re hoping it might happen, we have bad news for you.

Unfortunately, Kevin Hart himself doesn’t stream on Twitch, or any other platform. His May 23 appearance on Kai Cenat’s stream seems like one-off cameo, at least so far.

Kevin Hart learning about gifted subs on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream is incredible pic.twitter.com/YNivY8Urr3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 24, 2024

The comedian seemed enjoy his time on the broadcast, so it’s possible he could return in the future, especially after bonding with Kai Cenat on stream. He could even pick up streaming himself if he feels like it. However, Hart probably has a very packed schedule, so it might be hard for him to find time to stream. He’s producing four TV series and movies in 2024 alone.

After beating Elden Ring, Cenat invited Hart to his stream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nevertheless, we must admit Hart and Kai Cenat made a perfect duo. Hart looked like he enjoyed the live broadcast atmosphere, which is hardly surprising given his history of live shows. So, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed the comedian will revisit Twitch at some point in the future.

