‘Bleeding from my ears’: XQc shares shocking details about reason for lack of streams

The Twitch star might be out for a while.

Fans of Twitch‘s top creator, xQc, has come to expect daily streams packed to the brim with content for upwards of 12 hours or more. So when the 26-year-old failed to go live on Oct. 21, some fans were rightfully concerned. Later that evening, their worries were justified when xQc revealed that two ear infections were the reasons behind his absence, and now, more terrifying details have emerged.

Less than two weeks after battling through Covid, xQc revealed to fans on Twitter that he was now having to deal with two infected ears, leading to another break from Twitch broadcasts.

“LOOKS LIKE RIGHT AFTER I HEAL FROM COVID, IM GREETED WITH DOUBLE EAR INFECTION. FUN,” xQc wrote.

UPDATE: WENT TO URGENT CARE CUZ PAIN WAS INBEARABLE AND WAS BLEEDING FROM MY EARS, GOT ANTIBIOTIC DROPS. USD THE DROPS, WOKE UP IN A WORSE STATE. I'M SO SWOLEN I CAN BARELY HEAR ANYTHING, I CAN'T CHEW OR TALK RIGHT. IDK WTF IS GOING ON I'M GONNA SNAP — xQc (@xQc) October 23, 2022

But the unfortunate situation didn’t end there. Today, on xQc’s third day away from streaming, the Twitch star shared even more shocking details about what he was going through, even having to visit the emergency room.

“UPDATE: WENT TO URGENT CARE CUZ PAIN WAS INBEARABLE AND WAS BLEEDING FROM MY EARS, GOT ANTIBIOTIC DROPS. USD THE DROPS, WOKE UP IN A WORSE STATE,” xQc continued. “I’M SO SWOLEN I CAN BARELY HEAR ANYTHING, I CAN’T CHEW OR TALK RIGHT. IDK WTF IS GOING ON I’M GONNA SNAP.”

XQc has received waves of support in the replies to his Tweets, most wishing the streamer well. Even Pokimane recommended that the star take a trip to an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor for his medical concerns.

The Twitch streamer has yet to reveal any positive news regarding his health issues or a potential return to broadcasting.