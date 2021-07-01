XQc unbanned from GTA RP NoPixel 3.0 private server

After a month of frequenting the NoPixel GTA RP public server, xQc has finally been whitelisted again on the original NoPixel 3.0 private server.

In his latest stream, xQc shared the good news with his audience, stating that he had been cleared to play his cop character Pierre Paul on the private server, but could also play the notorious criminal character X if he chose to do so.

“I guess I could bring back X if I decide to but I’m not going to do that,” xQc said. “I’m currently whitelisted on the server. I logged in to earlier just to see if it was working out.”

The streamer said that while he is cleared to return, he’ll probably not be back to streaming the server full time and likely will spend the most time playing off-stream rather than broadcasting it on his channel.

In May, xQc was indefinitely removed from the server after his fifth ban which stemmed from conflict with the police officers on the server. The streamer took some time off before joining the newly released NoPixel public server with his character of X.

XQc shared that playing on the private server as X wouldn’t be the best idea, since the character had built up around $900,000 of debt since he was last able to log in. Prior to his exile from the server, xQc had built up a new character on the police force known as Pierre Paul who was also a hit with his audience.

While he is unbanned as of today, it isn’t clear when xQc will be back to streaming the private server, or playing X on the public server.