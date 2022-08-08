XQc divulges shocking amount he’s bet in attempt to prove ‘massively stupid’ article wrong

XQc has a complex history with gambling on Twitch. The popular streamer has condemned gambling streamers in the past despite saying he is “addicted” to it. He has also told viewers he has a “mental illness” and will continue to gamble whether they like it or not. Most recently, the controversial streamer has revealed just how much money he has put into his gambling streams.

A Bloomberg article published on Aug. 4 led xQc to discuss his gambling finances. The article states that xQc gets $1 million per month as part of his Stake sponsorship and that he has brought $119 million to Stake through promotion codes. This information infuriated xQc, who said that the numbers were all wrong.

XQc decided to show his “stats” on Stake so fans could see the actual figures, but the revelation didn’t make the streaming community feel any better about his gambling activity.

The information taken from Stake on showed that xQc wagered over $685,000 on 656,376 bets, resulting in about 63,000 wins and more than 583,000 losses.

This doesn’t mean that xQc has spent $685,000 of his own money, though. Some of the money he used to gamble could be from wins that he decided to use toward another gambling session. Still, the large number had fans a bit stunned at the extent to which xQc has been throwing money at Stake.

“I never promoted the code either,” xQc said. He called the article “massive stupid.”

Gambling has continued to be a controversial topic on Twitch. Many feel that gambling shouldn’t be allowed on Twitch since many streamers are promoting gambling sites to a younger audience. Streamers like Pokimane have said they will never do any gambling no matter how much they are paid.

XQc has recently decided that gambling is no longer off-limits and has accepted his addiction to gambling.

“I’m just easily addicted so I just shouldn’t gamble. I still do it. Is that good? No, that’s terrible. That’s an illness, that’s ill, I’m ill. But you know what, I can afford to be ill. I’m lucky,” xQc said at the time.

He told fans that didn’t like his gambling streams to just not tune in anymore.